Georgians near Trump last Friday so far report no symptoms, positive tests

The president traveled to Atlanta exactly a week prior to the announcement of his positive COVID-19 test on Friday.

ATLANTA — So far, none of the Georgia lawmakers or other people who came into contact with President Trump when he was in Atlanta last Friday have reported any COVID-19 symptoms or positive tests.

The president and first lady have both tested positive for COVID, the president announced overnight Friday.

Exactly a week ago this time, he traveled to Atlanta for a Black voter outreach event. He was greeted coming off Air Force One at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta by a number of Georgia lawmakers - among them Gov. Brian Kemp, both of the state's senators, Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, and a handful of Georgia House members.

The president disembarked Air Force One last Friday without a mask and greeted Gov. Brian Kemp and Georgia first lady Marty Kemp, who took off their masks while talking to him. At a later event in Cobb County, he also did not wear a mask on stage but did not appear to closely interact with anyone.

The governor did not make a public comment on Friday about the interaction. Others at Dobbins said they have either tested negative or not exhibited symptoms.

Sen. Loeffler said at an event Friday she had tested negative. Sen. David Perdue tweeted that he and his wife also tested negative for COVID-19.

Bonnie & I both tested negative for #COVID19 today. We got tested proactively and continue to urge all Georgians to stay vigilant as we fight this virus. Remember to follow the 3W’s: wash your hands, watch your distance, and wear your mask! — David Perdue (@sendavidperdue) October 2, 2020

Rep. Doug Collins spoke to 11Alive and said he had not taken a test but was feeling fine. He added he had tested negative last week ahead of the president's arrival, a requirement for those who are to interact closely with Trump.

He described the greetings on Friday as an "outside interaction, about six feet away, we had masks, it was a normal interaction."

A spokesman for Rep. Drew Ferguson said he had no symptoms.

"Our offices continue to follow all screening and safety protocols recommended by the Office of the Attending Physician and the Committee on House Administration, and will continue diligently doing so," the spokesman said in a statement.

Dobbins personnel also have not exhibited any symptoms, according to the base.