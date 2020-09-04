ATLANTA — Governor Brian Kemp has authorized the activation of 1,000 more Georgia National Guardsmen. That's on top of the 2,000 who were activated March 14.

They are currently supporting the COVID-19 response effort in our state right now in various roles. Here in metro Atlanta, Col. Alex McLemore told 11Alive their typical response time is six to 12 hours - and they were well prepared.

“We have various response plans shelved, for lack of a better term, and one of them was a pandemic response," McLemore explained.

McLemore is the commander of the 201st Regional Support Group, made up of more than 500 soldiers who are helping with everything from unloading at food banks to disinfecting nursing homes.

The same jobs guardsmen are doing across the state. For now.

“I don’t think anybody knows when the end in sight is going be or look like," McLemore admitted. "The models predict when our curve will peak or flatten, and there’s a considerable amount of time after that."

Regardless of when the crisis will subside, McLemore is certain "we'll still be engaged."

