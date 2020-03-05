NEW YORK — Nurses in New York City say there's still plenty of work to be done. One Central Georgia nurse who joined the front lines there says the fight against COVID-19 is ongoing.

"It feels weird seeing the streets so empty," Arlene Simmons said.

That's how the Milledgeville native describes the streets of New York, but the hospitals are a different story.

"Code blues all day, crash carts sitting outside the doors just ready, everyone is running all day, any given time," she described.

Simmons has been hustling around a New York hospital for almost a month now, and she says although there's a slow decline in deaths, it's still hectic.

"We would get off work -- there would be lines of people with pictures of their loved ones just asking if we've seen them, if we know anything about them. Now the lines are shorter," Simmons said.

This week, Simmons posted a video showing some of her experiences and a glimpse into what her morning drives look like.

She says it was important to her to show her social media followers what it's like.

"I did have a duty to show some things, some of the things that I did encounter or some of my feelings about what I encounter," she said.

Now that she's almost at the finish line, Simmons says she can't wait to be reunited with her family.

"Two more weeks! Two weeks, 12 hours, 35 minutes, and 12 seconds," she said.

Before she can really be back with them, she has to quarantine for a required 14 days. Simmons says she'll continue to post what she can on social media while working in New York.

