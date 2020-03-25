ATLANTA — As many first responders are needed throughout the coronavirus pandemic, they are counting on the public to help them to help others.

Two police departments in Georgia are facing a shortage of protective medical supplies like masks and gloves.

The Newnan Police Department and Peachtree City Police Department are asking anyone that may have N95 or surgical masks that are not being used to consider donating them.

In a statement released on Facebook, the City of Newnan Police Department wrote, “We and Newnan Fire Department are very low on supplies and the manufacturers are trying to resupply as fast as they can. We need to protect our first responders that are encountering this virus daily.”

The Peachtree City Police Department shared a similar message on their Facebook page.

"If you can spare any of these items, please bring them by any of our fire stations. you can leave them by the door or knock and we will come out to get them," the department said in a statement.

If you would like to help out, check out the Facebook accounts for each department above.

