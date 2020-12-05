ATLANTA — Public swimming pools will be allowed to reopen as Gov. Brian Kemp's newest executive order takes effect, his office confirmed Tuesday.

The governor extended provisions keeping bars, nightclubs, performance venues and amusement parks closed through the end of May under the new order. Public pools, which were closed with those other venues under Kemp's previous order through 11:59 p.m. tomorrow night, were exempted this time.

His office noted that pools must adhere to the strict set of guidelines that dictate how other places may operate, and that they are subject to bans of more than 10 people where six-foot distances between individuals cannot be maintained.

"They can reopen if they comply with all applicable requirements," a statement from the governor's office said. "Operators need to contact their local health department to determine if and when they need an inspection, what local mandates apply, etc. The Governor’s order still requires that, even if they are open, users must comply with social distancing mandates, and the large gathering ban applies where more than ten people in a single location must maintain at least six feet between each person."

See the governor's full order

RELATED: Georgia to allow summer camps, Gov. Kemp announces

The governor's guidelines stipulate that "groups of more than ten people are permitted if their group is transitory or incidental."

The order, which allows the reopening of summer camps starting Thursday, also addresses the matter of swimming at those camps. It says camp operators may allow group swimming "if swimming facilities are available, allowing each group to swim only once per day and staggering swimming times to avoid crowding at the swimming facilities."

11Alive is focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. We want to keep you informed about the latest developments while ensuring that we deliver confirmed, factual information.

We will track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Georgia on this page. Refresh often for new information.

