Georgia ranks 2nd for COVID hospitalizations in the US, White House report finds

A little over 6,000 COVID patients are currently in hospitals around the state.

ATLANTA — A new report from the White House is highlighting some disturbing statistics in regards to Georgia's fight against COVID-19.

Most notably, the report indicates that Georgia has the second-highest number of hospitalizations in the country, falling just behind Kentucky.

On Thursday, the state broke a new record for hospitalizations for the second day in a row. A little over 6,000 COVID patients are currently in state hospitals, more than 270 since the previous day.

The rapid uptick is continuing to put a strain on hospital resources, with 95% of ICU beds currently in use.

The report also indicated Georgia ranks among the lowest states for vaccine administration, specifically 45 out of all 50 states. In addition, the Peach State also ranks among the highest for newly reported cases, seeing between 500 and 749 new cases per 100,000 people. As of now, Georgia is averaging nearly 8,900 new cases each day.