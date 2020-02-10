Georgia reacts to news of Trumps' positive COVID-19 tests | 'A COVID-19 diagnosis is unsettling'

Here's what lawmakers and other major figures around the state are saying.

ATLANTA — As the nation wakes up to the news that President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19, Georgia's leaders are largely sending their encouragement.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, who herself tested positive for COVID this summer, along with her husband and one of her children, expressed sympathy on Twitter.

She wrote that her family's "thoughts and prayers are with the First Family."

"A COVID-19 diagnosis is unsettling, and even more so when a loved one also tests positive," the mayor wrote. "Derek and I wish the First Family a speedy recovery."

Bottoms has spoken in particular of the difficulty her husband had with the coronavirus. She recently said he is still dealing with the after-effects of COVID, describing him as one of the "long-haulers" whose symptoms have lingered for weeks or months after the initial illness has passed.

In a statement, the White House said the president and first lady are "both well at this time" and that Trump's medical team "will maintain a vigilant watch."

Gov. Brian Kemp wrote that he and his family "wish President Trump and the First Lady a quick recovery."

"Our prayers are with them and their family!" Kemp, a strong backer of the president, said.

One of the president's most reliable congressional backers from Georgia, Rep. Doug Collins, said he was "praying for a swift recovery" for Trump and the first lady. Rep. Barry Loudermilk, another Georgia Republican, wrote: "Please join with me and my family in praying for our President and First Lady."

"We are praying for a speedy recovery for @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS!" Republican Rep. Buddy Carter added. Rep. Rick Allen expressed similar sentiments from him and his wife Robin.

Both of Georgia's senators, both stout Trump supporters, said they were praying for the president. Sen. Kelly Loeffler wrote, "Please join me in praying for a full and swift recovery for @realdonaldtrump and @flotus," while Sen. David Perdue said he and his wife Bonnie "wish President Trump and the First Lady a speedy recovery. Our prayers are with them as they fight this virus."

Rev. Raphael Warnock, the Democratic candidate in the open special Senate election to finish Johnny Isakson's term, currently being served by Loeffler, wrote, "COVID-19 does not discriminate and has not gone away. We all must do our part to protect ourselves and keep each other safe."

He wished the president and first lady a "safe and speedy recovery."

One of the president's most devout supporters in Georgia, the Republican congressional candidate Marjorie Taylor Greene, sent her prayers to the president.

"@realDonaldTrump we will keep you and @FLOTUS covered in prayer! May God heal you both and protect the rest of your family and staff from catching covid," she wrote on Twitter. "Please God send this virus away from the entire world!"

Greene is all but certain to head to Congress, running in the heavily conservative 14th District in a race in which the Democratic primary winner has dropped out.

Another Georgian likely headed to congress, Democrat Nikema Williams running for John Lewis' 5th District seat, chastised the president for not consistently wearing a mask.