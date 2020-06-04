ATLANTA — One of the regular harbingers of Atlanta's summer season, the Georgia Renaissance Festival said Monday it is postponing its annual run to October 10 through November 22, 2020.

The festival's organizers said in a release that the RenFest industry has been devastated by the effects of COVID-19. Many festivals have had to either shorten their scheduled seasons or shut down entirely.

In a business that relies on a handful of weekends a year in many locations for its income, this creates a huge blow for many artisans who make their living almost exclusively from crafts and items sold at the traveling fairs across North America each year. In addition, many of the entertainers who perform at renaissance fairs are adversely affected in a similar fashion.

In Monday's release, the organizers of the Georgia Renaissance Festival invite friends and supporters to visit the artisans who participate in the fair and sell their wares online.

Many of the artisans can be found at the festival's website: https://www.garenfest.com/artisan-links

In addition, festival organizers said that those who have already purchased tickets for the Georgia Renaissance Festival may use them for any day of the upcoming fall season.

Finally, for those who purchased advance tickets for the spring 2020 season and find they cannot visit this fall, the 2020 tickets may be rolled over to the spring 2021 season.

Additional information can be found at the festival's website: https://www.garenfest.com/

