ATLANTA — Agencies and schools across the Atlanta area are ramping up plans to confront coronavirus after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released dire-sounding data regarding its spread.

Gov. Brian Kemp, speaking to the press on Wednesday morning, said that the state is ready for an outbreak, should it occur here.

School districts in the metro Atlanta area also issuing statements regarding their plans, in conjunction with the potential expansion of an outbreak of the coronavirus in the United States.

ATLANTA PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Atlanta Public Schools said that it is "closely monitoring" developments related to the now-infamous strain of coronavirus known as COVID-19 and taking related concerns seriously.

"District officials will remain in close contact with local, state, and federal agencies," said Atlanta Public Schools spokesperson Ian Smith in a statement to 11Alive.

In the statement, he listed not only the Georgia Department of Education and the Georgia Department of Health but also the Fulton County Board of Health and the CDC.

"In this case, many of the decisions and plans around quarantines or school closures will be led by the federal government with assistance from state emergency management officials," the statement said. "We have received guidance from those agencies and are incorporating key components into the District’s emergency management practices."

The school system vowed to provide updates to students, families and employees as they receive directives from health officials at all levels of government.

DeKALB COUNTY SCHOOLS

The DeKalb County School District (DCSD) issued a statement to 11Alive on Wednesday saying that it is also following state health department guidelines.

“Students, faculty or staff whose family members have traveled from China in the last 14 days do not need to be excluded from school,” the school system said. "Those who have traveled from China in the past 14 days and do have a fever, cough, or difficulty breathing should seek medical care, according to DPH."

The school system said it is monitoring the coronavirus along with partners at the DeKalb Board fo health, DeKalb Emergency Management Agency and neighboring school districts.

It also intends to provide updates "if the situation evolves."

"The safety and well-being of our students and staff remains a top priority," the district said in conclusion to its statement.

GWINNETT COUNTY SCHOOLS

Gwinnett County Schools spokesperson Bernard Watson said that the system had already shared information weeks earlier about the virus with its schools.

"Additionally, given the recent CDC advice, we have a team that is reviewing our response plan and updating it accordingly," he said. "We have a very close relationship with the Gwinnett County Health Department and will take direction from them, as well as using the guidance received from the Georgia Department of Public Health and the CDC."

Watson said the school system is focused on communicating with families to educate them about the flu and "everyday steps they can take to stay healthy."

MOREHOUSE COLLEGE

According to a message from the president, the school's leadership and public safety teams have been closely monitoring the situation in each country where the coronavirus disease has been reported and where there are currently Morehouse students or faculty abroad. The school also made the decision to cancel the spring tours to Ghana and Senegal.

"Their health and safety are our highest priority and we have been in contact with them and their families," the president said.

"Our Student Services and Public Safety departments have been working with the appropriate agencies—locally, nationally, and internationally—to stay updated on the latest information and recommendations," the message continued.

The CDC has warned that there is a strong possibility that an outbreak could occur here in the United States. As such, the school asked for students to be "very careful" about returning to school after the break if they have traveled abroad or been around someone who has traveled to the U.S. from abroad.

They asked if those circumstances applied, or if a student experiences a fever greater than 100.4 F, cough, shortness of breath or flu-like symptoms, to remain at home or in their residence hall and notify their physician, campus administrators, and the Student Health Center at (404) 215-2637.



"Rest assured we are taking every precaution to inform and protect the Morehouse community," the school said.





As of Wednesday, Feb. 26, there are no confirmed cases of the COVID-19 strain of coronavirus in the state of Georgia.

The CDC is monitoring the status of coronavirus infection in the United States and is continually providing updates as they become available.

