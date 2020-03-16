MACON, Ga. — Georgia Superintendent Richard Woods is suspending standardized testing administration due to coronavirus.

This includes administration of the Georgia Milestones.

In a release Monday morning, the Georgia Department of Education says the state assessment window and administration will be suspended for the Milestones as well as the Georgia Alternate Assessment and all other required tests.

Teacher and leader evaluation requirements and reporting and state-level attendance-related consequences are also suspended.

This comes after many school districts across the state are closing their doors due to COVID-19 concerns.

Woods said schools need to be focusing on the safety and health of their staff and students at this time.

"It's common sense: testing and accountability requirements should not place an additional burden on students, parents, and educators during this time, and they will not in Georgia," Woods said.

On March 27, during a state board meeting, the department says Woods will recommend the approval of waivers, which will include suspension of the 20% course grade requirement for the Georgia Milestones EOC.

For more information on the suspension, click here.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Red Cross still needs blood during coronavirus pandemic

Macon Water Authority suspending residential disconnections

Georgia College team creates virtual reality 'field trips' for students

Bibb County Schools to close indefinitely starting Tuesday

List of things canceled or postponed around Central Georgia due to coronavirus

FACTS NOT FEAR | At 13WMAZ, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the coronavirus. To see our full coverage, visit our site section here: www.13wmaz.com/Coronavirus.