Georgia Tech cancels Spring Break for 2021 semester

School officials said they have modified the dates for the 2021 Spring Semester due to the pandemic.

ATLANTA — Georgia Tech announced this week that they've altered their academic calendar for the Spring semester, according to Provost Rafael L. Bras.

In a post on the school's COVID-19 Academic Operations update site, Bras thanked the members of the school's community while pointing out that the fall semester has been unlike any other the school has seen.

He said that over the past six weeks, school officials have leveraged feedback about the instructional experience and made a determination about a modification to the 2021 academic calendar, which was based on their study as well as the input of faculty experts in order to maximize the health and safety of the school's community.

"To minimize the health risk to our community due to travel-related transmission, there will not be a weeklong Spring Break, and the first day of classes has been delayed to Thursday, Jan. 14," Bras said.

In order to permit an opportunity for a mid-semester break from instruction, he said that no classes will be held -- along with no assignments or assessments due -- on Tuesday, March 16 and Wednesday, March 24.

The dates of final exams have not been changed, he said.

The key dates for the Spring 2021 academic calendar are:

Thursday, Jan. 14: Classes begin

Monday, Jan. 18: Martin Luther King Jr. Day (national holiday)

Tuesday, March 16: No classes, assignments, or assessments

Wednesday, March 24: No classes, assignments, or assessments

Monday, April 26 - Tuesday, April 27: Final instructional class days

Thursday, April 29 - Thursday, May 6: Final exams

Students will have the same number of instructional days as a typical academic semester and as required by accreditation norms, Bras said.

Other relevant dates for the spring 2021 semester include:

Monday, Nov. 2: Schedule of classes for Spring 2021 available.

Monday, Nov. 9: Phase 1 registration time tickets begin.

Monday, Jan. 11 - Tuesday, Jan. 12: FASET orientation for incoming first-year, transfer and exchange students.

Bras says they understand the elimination of Spring Break will be disappointing and disruptive to some.

News about Georgia Tech’s Spring 2021 academic calendar, which has been modified based on a campus study and input from faculty experts to maximize the health and safety of our community.



More details: https://t.co/MjW935iK2B pic.twitter.com/9URvKGCK4G — Georgia Tech (@GeorgiaTech) September 29, 2020









"This decision is based on what has been learned from last spring and intended to minimize health risks to the community. We appreciate your understanding as we navigate these unprecedented challenges," Bras said.

Several other colleges and universities across the nation -- including Georgia Tech -- had already modified their fall 2020 calendars to end academic instruction prior to the Thanksgiving break.

At Georgia Tech, classroom instruction will be completed prior to the Thanksgiving break, with final exams taking place from Dec. 1 to Dec.8.











