ATLANTA — Georgia election officials are postponing the state's March 24 presidential primaries until May because of fears over the coronavirus.

Georgia's secretary of state said that in-person early voting will be halted and the election will be moved to May 19, when Georgia's other 2020 primary elections are being held.

The action followed Gov. Brian Kemp's signature of an emergency declaration that unlocked sweeping powers to fight COVID-19.

On Friday, Louisiana became the first state to push back its presidential primaries.

Kemp said the number of cases in Georgia caused by the new coronavirus rose to 66 Saturday from 42 on Friday.

