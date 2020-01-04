ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Labor says it implemented an improvement to its PIN system on Tuesday night, which may have caused issues for some people filing for unemployment or logging into their account.

A number of you reached out to 11Alive asking what was going on with the system, and the Department of Labor sent us this response:

UPDATE: The DOL has sent this update: We did a massive improvement last night that has wiped out the majority of the issues we had yesterday with PINs. We got a few messages about a 000 Response Code Error that the IT team is working on right now. Is that the message they are getting? Both individual and employer filed applicants can now reset their PINs be going to https://dol.georgia.gov/blog-post/reset-your-pin

Original response below

We have an update that is going to be implemented tonight (March 31). This will take care of a lot of our PIN issues. Until we can get that uploaded, this is the message that we are sending.

PIN Resets

If you are receiving an error message when trying to use your Personal Identification Number (PIN), please try to reset your PIN.

Those who filed an Individual claim can reset their PIN at https://dol.georgia.gov/blog-post/reset-your-pin. You will need to enter your SSN, date of birth, mailing zip code and either your mother’s maiden name OR passphrase as you provided on your most recent claim. This information must match our records. If you do not remember this information, you must contact your local career center or UI Customer Service for assistance. https://dol.georgia.gov/contact-us

You will receive an error message after three unsuccessful attempts. The application will reset and allow you to try again after 2 hours.

If your employer filed a claim on your behalf, create your PIN at https://www.dol.state.ga.us/public/uiben/pmtelect/login.

We are working on an improvement to the PIN system that will be made tonight (March 31). We are hopeful that this will take care of a majority of issues with PINs.

The fix was set to go into effect on Tuesday night, March 31. If you're still having issues as of Wednesday, April 1, please contact us at news@11alive.com.

