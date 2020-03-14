MARIETTA, Ga. — The 34 Georgians that were among 250 passengers transported to Dobbins Air Reserve Base from the Grand Princess cruise ship off California last Wednesday have now been given permission to be transferred to their homes as soon as possible, according to Gov. Brian Kemp.

The passengers were being quarantined at the air base after possibly being exposed to the novel coronavirus while they were on the cruise ship.

More than 3,000 people were kept on-board the ship, which was not permitted to dock in California after 21 people tested positive for coronavirus.

Last Sunday, Kemp said the Georgians, along with additional American citizens from the eastern United States who were on the Grand Princess were being securely transferred to Dobbins.

"The state now has permission to transfer the Georgians at Dobbins to their homes as soon as possible," Kemp tweeted early Saturday afternoon.

He said that officials from GEMA, the Georgia Department of Public Health and the Georgia National Guard are on hand to assist with the safe transfer with the Georgians to their homes.

On Saturday morning, Kemp addressed the state's newly-declared public health emergency in response to the spread of the coronavirus.

Over the past 24 hours, the state has seen its largest increase in the number of coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, with the total number jumping to 66.

In Georgia, the risk of contracting COVID-19 remains low, according to officials. At 11Alive, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: www.11Alive.com/Coronavirus.

