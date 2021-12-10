Georgia's COVID-19 case curve as of Dec. 10, 2021

COVID-19 cases in Georgia started rising in late November.

MACON, Ga. — Georgia is starting to see more COVID-19 cases, but the numbers are nothing like what the state saw last year.

Right before the state's two-week preliminary window at the end of November, Georgia averaged 904 new cases a day. That is slightly up from just shy of 800 a few days before, but the increase really ramps up within the preliminary window.

The state is still factoring in test results from that two-week time frame, so those tallies typically increase more as the state gets more test results.

Case numbers are nowhere near levels from last year, though. The average at that time sat close to 3,800.

Right now, health experts are warning about the spread of the omicron variant. In the CDC's last update on Dec. 4, the delta variant is still responsible for more than 99% of new cases.

Bibb County is seeing a slower, steadier rise in cases compared to the statewide numbers. Before the preliminary window, Bibb averaged seven new cases a day -- up from four in early November. This time last year, Bibb averaged 42 new cases a day.

Houston County just recovered from a surge in November, but cases are rising there again. Before the preliminary window, Houston averaged eight new cases a day -- up three within just three days.

Even with rising case numbers, fewer Georgians are dying from the virus. Right before the preliminary window, Georgia averaged seven deaths a day, less than a quarter of what the state saw this time last year.