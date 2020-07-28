Georgia's COVID-19 case curve as of July 27

Slow turnaround time for COVID-19 test results is causing changes in the case curve.

MACON, Ga. — The graph of new daily COVID-19 cases statewide looks like Georgia might be headed in a better direction The line representing the moving average is still trending upward, but at nowhere near the rate the state saw a month ago.

However, Georgia is still averaging about four times more new cases a day than back in April.

There was a good bit of change in the graph outside of the preliminary window from last week to this week. Some of that change can be attributed to slower turnaround times for test results and labs working through backlogs.

Michael Hokanson with the North Central Health District says, in the counties he represents, like Bibb and Houston, test results can take anywhere from a few days to more than two weeks to come back. That means even numbers outside the two-week preliminary section can change during the next week.

Last week, the state announced a partnership with a company called Mako Medical, who would provide more testing supplies and help decrease turnaround time to as little as 48 hours. That shorter time would give health officials a more accurate picture of current COVID-19 cases.

Hokanson says he has not gotten any new details about when the partnership will begin or if his district will even be benefiting from Mako's capabilities.

Meanwhile, new COVID-19-related hospitalizations and deaths continue to climb throughout the state.

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.