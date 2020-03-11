For the first time, Georgia is seeing a small plateau in new cases, while some central Georgia counties report recent increases.

MACON, Ga. — For the first time, Georgia's COVID-19 case numbers appear to have reached a short plateau.

The state numbers started climbing at the end of September, but somewhat level off seven to ten days later, hovering around 1,250 new cases a day. That holds true even into the state's two-week preliminary data window. That is more than double the average at the beginning of April when the state's shelter in place order took effect, but it is a third to a quarter below the peak in July.

Case counts within the preliminary window typically increase with time, so there is a chance the case curve line could start to creep upward as the state gets and counts test results from the last two weeks.

There is already an increase in some central Georgia counties like Houston County.

Like the state curve, Houston County's numbers also start climbing at the end of September but keep moving upward until the preliminary data window. Data from the last two weeks is still coming in and getting counted by the state, but there is already a slight increase in that timeframe and tallies there typically only grow more with time.

Before the preliminary window, Houston County averaged 17.6 cases a day, while Bibb County averaged 17.1 new cases.

Typically, Bibb County's numbers have been higher than Houston's, but Bibb started to see a drop in cases after increasing for almost two weeks.

However, data points within that two- week window, while not firm numbers, indicate there could be at least a slight bump in cases.

Dodge and Telfair counties are also reporting sharp increases in new cases.

Meanwhile, Georgia hospitals dipped back below an average of 100 new patients per day. Hospitalizations started increasing through mid-October, but so far, appear to be steadily dropping.

There is a slight increase in deaths tied to COVID-19 heading into the two-week preliminary data window, with an average of close to 20 Georgians dying a day from the virus.