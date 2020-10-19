Some Central Georgia counties doubled their daily average of new cases in recent weeks.

MACON, Ga. — After months of declining numbers, Georgia is seeing the longest increase in COVID-19 cases since before the peak in mid-July. The increase started around the end of September and continues even into the preliminary data window. The state is still receiving and counting cases in this time frame, so tallies are still likely to go up with time.

Right before the preliminary window, the state averaged more than 1,100 new cases a day, similar to numbers reported back in mid-June. It's about a quarter of the highest point in July, but Georgia's average is still higher than the peak in April at 770.

The state also shows a higher percentage of people are testing positive for COVID-19, from 5.5 up to near 6.5 percent in the last two weeks.

Some central Georgia counties are seeing more drastic increases.

Bibb County doubled its average from 11 new cases a day on September 22nd to 23 new cases a day about two and a half weeks later. That falls within the preliminary data window, where we are still likely to see tallies increase more.

Laurens County also more than doubled its daily average in recent weeks, from just shy of eight new cases a day September 26th to more than 16 by October 8th.

Houston County is also seeing a sharp increase, from just shy of nine new cases a day at the end of September to an average of 12 right before the preliminary data window. Houston County's average is still higher than the initial peak of eight new cases a day back in April.

Counties like Bleckley, Dodge, Monroe, and Peach are also reporting increases in recent weeks.

Hospitals are also seeing more COVID-19 patients within the last two weeks, averaging 105 new patients a day. That's still not quite as high as averages reported back in April or at the peak in July, when the state averaged 300 new patients a day.

Deaths related to COVID-19 still appear to be trending down, but this typically lags behind other indicators by a few weeks.