GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — Beaches in Glynn County are back open as of 6 p.m. Friday under Gov. Brian Kemp's shelter-in-place order.

The Glynn County Board Of Commissioners had ordered all beaches in the county, including St. Simon's Island, Sea Island and Jekyll Island, to close through April 30. The governor's order reversed that action.

The beaches are only open for the purpose of exercise, according to the Glynn County BOC. Using chairs, tents and umbrellas is prohibited through April 13.

The BOC said parking areas at Massengale Park and Coast Guard Park opened at 6 p.m. Friday to provide appropriate distance between vehicles. The BOC asked everyone to continue to maintain a distance of more than six feet from anyone who does not live in your household.

If you see anyone violating the governor's executive order, you can make a report at the Constituent Services Page. If your issue is time-sensitive, you may also call 404-656-1776.

The Glynn County BOC's other actions, including business closures, remain in place.

The board also announced all reservations under 30 days long on St. Simons Island and Sea Island at short-term rentals, bed and breakfasts, hotels, motels, RV parks and campgrounds are to be canceled starting April 1, with the exception of "essential lodgers."

Those orders are set to expire April 30.

