BARNESVILLE, Ga. — Gordon State College in Barnesville reports two of their students 'may have been exposed to' COVID-19.

In a post to the college's website, the school gave few details, but said the possible exposure came while the students were working at an off-campus location. It didn't say where.

The college wrote, "The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) is expediting testing for the students to determine if they are infected with the virus. The students currently are quarantined at home, off-campus, and self-monitoring for symptoms."

The school does not say whether the students are reporting any symptoms and said "the overall risk of COVID-19 to students at Gordon State College is low."

The school advises its students to practice health-safety measures, such as hand washing.

As of Wednesday morning, there are no confirmed or presumptive positive cases in Central Georgia.

For more coverage on COVID-19, click here.

RELATED: Waffle House employee has coronavirus, restaurant says

RELATED: More than 250 passengers from Grand Princess cruise ship arrive at Dobbins ARB

RELATED: This is what's new with coronavirus in Georgia

RELATED: Health officials say avoid touching your face amid coronavirus outbreak

RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: 3 TSA agents test positive; Large groups to be banned in Seattle

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.