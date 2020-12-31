Gov. Kemp provides update on vaccine distribution

A press conference was held at 9 a.m.

ATLANTA — UPDATE: The press conference has concluded. You can view the governor's remarks in the video player above.

Original story below

Gov. Brian Kemp will hold a press conference this morning to outline more details about the state's plans for COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

He will be joined by Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey at the State Capitol. The news conference begins at 9 a.m., and 11Alive will stream it in the video player above and on our YouTube channel.

The press conference comes a morning after the governor announced plans for expanding vaccine distribution in Georgia. It will soon be made available to adults ages 65 and older, as well as law enforcement officers, firefighters in Phase 1A of distribution.

Healthcare workers along with staff and residents of long-term care facilities are already at the highest level and receiving coronavirus vaccinations.

The expanded administration of the vaccine is expected to begin within the next two weeks, provided there is adequate supply, according to Wednesday night's releases from the governor and the Department of Public Health.