MACON, Ga. — Governor Brian Kemp will be coming to Macon Wednesday.

According to a release from his office, Kemp is set to visit the temporary medical pod at the Medical Center, Navicent Health in downtown.

That will be at 9:30 a.m.

The pod is part of an effort to prepare for an overflow of patients as more COVID-19 cases pop up around Georgia.

Last month, the Georgia Emergency Management Agency announced plans for the $3 million, 24-bed unit.

The governor will tour the unit prior to it receiving its first patient. A small ceremony will follow, according to Navicent.



From there, Kemp will visit Irving Consumer Products off Allen Road at 10:30 a.m. The company produces tissues and toilet paper products.

Also on his schedule is visiting Columbus.

Around 3 p.m., he'll be touring High Performance Product Engineering, a company that makes high-quality biopolymer-based products.

13WMAZ Reporter Zach Merchant will have more on Kemp's Macon visit at 5 and 6 p.m.

