MACON, Ga. — Governor Brian Kemp declared a public health emergency for Georgia Saturday morning amid the coronavirus pandemic.

This comes after President Donald Trump declared a national emergency Friday afternoon.

In a 10 a.m. press conference, Kemp said there are now a total of 64 cases of COVID-19 in the state, which is the largest increase in a 24-hour period to date.

Here is the updated set of case numbers:

15 - Cobb

11 - Fulton

8 - DeKalb

7 - Bartow

5 - Cherokee

4 - Fayette

3 - Floyd

2 - Coweta

2 - Gordon

2 - Gwinnett

1 - Lee

1 - Henry

1 - Lowndes

1 - Polk

1 - Charlton

Kemp said cases in Cobb, DeKalb, and Bartow Counties doubled overnight. At this time, there are no cases in Central Georgia.

"We have to remain vigilant, especially for our most vulnerable populations," Kemp said in the presser.

He also said they've increased capacity at the state lab to allow for more testing for COVID-19.

Right now, Kemp said they're processing about 100 samples a day, and by the end of the week he hopes to double that number to 200 per day with the addition of new equipment and staffing.

An updated set of numbers for the state comes out at noon Saturday.

