ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp addressed the state's first-ever public health emergency from his office Saturday morning in response to the spread of the coronavirus.

According to the governor, the state has seen its largest increase in the number of coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, with the total number jumping to 64.

The confirmed cases in Cobb, DeKalb and Bartow doubled overnight, Kemp said. Below is a breakdown by county.

15 - Cobb

11 - Fulton

8 - DeKalb

7 - Bartow

5 - Cherokee

4 - Fayette

3 - Floyd

2 - Coweta

2 - Gordon

2 - Gwinnett

1 - Lee

1 - Henry

1 - Lowndes

1 - Polk

1 - Charlton

Now that the state of Georgia has increased their testing capacity, we're getting a more clear picture of how many cases are in the state. Earlier this week, the state had the capacity to conduct 50 tests a day. Now they are up to 100 tests a day and hope to get more capacity next week.

WXIA

On Friday, Kemp declared a public health emergency, which will free up resources to assist in moving and situating materials where they are most needed across the state.

"This declaration will greatly assist health and emergency management officials across Georgia by deploying all available resources for the mitigation and treatment of COVID-19," Kemp said in a statement late Friday afternoon.

Ordinarily, the State Capitol is one of the most crowded buildings in downtown Atlanta during the 40-day legislative session.

House Speaker David Ralston told House members to go home Friday, while he conducts a one-man session, reading the captions of bills passed by the Senate Thursday, and assigning them to committees.

Following that point, Ralston's office indicated Friday that the session will suspend indefinitely on Monday.

Ralston said a decision will be made for lawmakers to return "to do the people's business."

However, with the formal emergency declaration, members will, by law, have to return to the State Capitol in order to address the situation.

"In accordance with state law, I will call for a special session of the General Assembly to convene at the State Capitol at 8 AM on Monday, March 16, 2020 to ratify this action through a joint resolution," Kemp said.

According to Kemp's office, it appears that after a review of state records that this is the first time that a public health emergency has ever been declared in the state of Georgia's history.

In Georgia, the risk of contracting COVID-19 remains low, according to officials.

