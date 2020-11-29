Gov. Kemp to discuss COVID-19 vaccine distribution plans at nursing homes

The virtual event with Gov. Kemp will take place at 2 p.m. on Monday will be streamed on 11Alive.

ATLANTA — With a COVID-19 vaccine in sight, plans are underway on how it will be distributed across the state. Gov. Brian Kemp announced that he will hold a roundtable discussion on Monday with nursing home administrators to talk about the "distribution in the coming weeks."

On Nov. 18, a Georgia Department of Public Health spokeswoman said a 52-page plan has received approval from the CDC, but "there are still many unknowns about the vaccine itself, so it is still considered draft by DPH."

There are many factors that come into play, including steps for storing, transporting, and eventually distributing it across Georgia.

The virtual event with Gov. Kemp will take place at 2 p.m. and will be streamed on 11Alive.com and the 11Alive YouTube channel.

The state's plan details four phases for vaccinations:

Phase one: Healthcare workers, first responders, and people over 60 with multiple underlying conditions making them high risk.

Phase two: School and childcare workers, essential workers (such as truck drivers, grocery, and food processing workers), homeless shelter and jail staff, anyone 60 and older, and people under 60 with significant underlying conditions.

Phase three: People 18 to 30 and those in industries with moderate exposure risk (for example hairstylists and restaurant employees).

Phase four: Anyone else for whom the vaccine is recommended.

According to the CDC, as of Nov. 24, large-scale (Phase 3) clinical trials are in progress or being planned for five COVID-19 vaccines in the United States:

AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine

Janssen’s COVID-19 vaccine

Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine

Novavax’s COVID-19 vaccine

Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine