ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and other officials will provide an update on the state's efforts regarding COVID-19, after reporting the first death in Georgia related to coronavirus. .

The event will take place at 3 p.m. on Thursday and will be streamed right here in this story. It was originally scheduled for 1 p.m.

Along with Kemp, Dr. Kathleen Toomey, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health; and Coronavirus Task Force members will be on hand.

As of Wednesday night, there were 31 confirmed and presumptive positive cases, 12 of those confirmed by the CDC and 19 more awaiting final CDC confirmation, the Governor's office announced Wednesday night.

The confirmed cases are in the following counties: Three (3) in Fulton County, two (2) in Floyd County, one (1) in Polk County, two (2) in Cobb County, three (3) in Bartow County, one (1) in Lee County.

The presumptive positive cases are in the following counties: Three (3) in Fulton County, six (6) in Cobb County, one (1) in Fayette County, four (4) in DeKalb County, two (2) in Gwinnett County, one (1) in Cherokee County, one (1) in Charlton County, and one (1) in Lowndes County.

Just yesterday, Kemp requested $100 million be drawn from the Revenue Shortfall Reserve (RSR) to combat the spread of COVID-19.

"Ensuring that Georgia has the resources at hand to enable us to respond quickly and thoroughly to prevent its [COVID-19] spread within our borders is paramount to keeping our citizens safe, maintaining the health of our health network, and mitigating impact to our economy," said Governor Kemp. "...I do not make the recommendation to draw from this account lightly... However, the spread of the coronavirus represents an immediate and unforeseen threat to the state.

"...Our primary responsibility as state leaders must always be to ensure the safety and well-being of our citizens. To that end, I appreciate your consideration in appropriating these much-needed funds to ensure that Georgia stands at the ready to protect the health of our people."

In Georgia, the risk of contracting COVID-19 remains low, according to officials. At 11Alive, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. We will track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Georgia at 11alive.com/coronavirus.

