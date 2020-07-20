Judge recuses herself, hearing canceled in Kemp v. Bottoms Atlanta mask mandate lawsuit

It had been scheduled for Tuesday morning.

UPDATE: The hearing has been canceled, and Judge Kelly Ellerbe has recused herself from the case.

An order signed by the judge read: "After consulting with counsel via telephone conference and email, the Court hereby recuses itself from this matter pursuant to Uniform Superior Court Rule 25.7. These matters shall be removed from the docket of Judge Kelly Lee Ellerbe and reassigned to another Judge. The Clerk of Superior Court shall take whatever administrative action is necessary to accomplish said reassignment."

Original story below

A judge plans to hear arguments on an emergency request by Georgia’s governor to stop Atlanta from enforcing a mandate to wear a mask in public and other restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic while a lawsuit on the issue is pending.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Kelly Ellerbe has scheduled a hearing on Gov. Brian Kemp’s motion for 11 a.m. Tuesday.

In a lawsuit filed Thursday against Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and the members of the City Council, Kemp argues that local leaders don’t have the legal authority to change or ignore his executive orders.