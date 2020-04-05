MACON, Ga. — Georgia's shelter-in-place order ended for most people last week, but the governor is still asking you to continue habits to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including wearing masks in public places.

Some like Cheryl Moore are choosing to follow Kemp's suggestion.

RELATED: Gov. Kemp asks people to wear face masks, continue social distancing

"I think people just aren't mindful of being in your personal space. And I don't want to breathe in something that could be very harmful to me," Moore said.

Moore has asthma and lupus. She says she's wearing a mask not just for her, but to protect others.

"We're trying to protect ourselves. I think it's good for others to be a little bit more conscious of maybe someone else… not just themselves," Moore said.

Others like Lauren LeBlanc say they have to freedom to choose differently.

"I don't think wearing a mask is going to benefit me that much," LeBlanc said. "Well personally, I like to breathe fresh air, and I don't think I can breathe as well if there's something covering my face."

Michelle Roberts also says she and her family are not wearing masks.

"...Because we're not sick. I also choose not to wear a mask to protect myself, because I choose to let my faith be greater than my fear," Roberts said.

So why is Kemp asking people to continue wearing masks?

Dr. Lance Slade, a Macon pediatrician, says the main purpose of wearing a masks is to protect others from your germs, but it doesn't necessarily prevent you from getting COVID-19.

The problem with COVID-19 is some people can show no symptoms and still spread it to others.

"That respiratory droplet. If I'm within six feet of somebody I could give that to them and not even know I was doing it," Slade said.

Slade says there's still a lot of unknowns with this virus so it's just considerate to wear a mask around others.

RELATED: Georgia's shelter-in-place order has expired | What it means for you at home

"Until we get better and more accurate numbers of how many people have the disease or who is still able to spread it," Slade said.

Slade says, in turn, wearing a mask will help to flatten the curve.

FACTS NOT FEAR | At 13WMAZ, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the coronavirus. To see our full coverage, visit our site section here: www.13wmaz.com/Coronavirus.