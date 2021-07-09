The district is asking parents to drive kids to school on Tuesday before they go virtual on Wednesday.

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — The Griffin-Spalding County School System announced on its website that they would move to virtual learning on Wednesday after three of their transportation staff members have died in recent weeks, causing a disruption to bus operations.

"Regretfully, Griffin-Spalding County School System lost another transportation staff member yesterday," they said in a statement online. "Three transportation staff members have passed away in the last two weeks. Our hearts are heavy, and our thoughts and prayers are with friends, family, and coworkers."

The district confirmed that the bus drivers who died were Bobby Leverette, who passed away on Sunday, Marie Darley, and Natasha DeAngelo.

They said the deaths have caused a "strain and disruption" to transportation operations.

On Tuesday, all GSCS students will attend school in person "to ensure a smooth transition to virtual learning." They said parents should expect "widespread bus delays," and they ask those parents who can drive their students to school to do so.

Beginning Wednesday, Sept. 8, all students will begin virtual learning. They said it would continue for at least the remainder of the week.

"This is about our inability to transport roughly 60 to 70% of our students to and from school," said Superintendent Keith Simmons.

The district did not say how the transportation staff members died. However, school leaders said it is widely speculated that all three died from complications with COVID.

The district added that they have 96 bus drivers on staff. Five of them are out sick, including four people suffering from the "after-effects of COVID." The district also said four are on long-term leave. On top of that, they have 12 job openings for drivers and four openings for bus monitors.