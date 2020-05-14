TAMPA, Fla. — More cooking at home means more grocery store trips. But have you recently looked down at your grocery store receipt and thought, "Ouch, that's expensive!" You are not alone. Grocery store food prices are spiking, big time.

The U.S. Department of Labor said eggs and meat prices spiked 4.3 percent, cereals and bakery goods went up 2.9 percent and fruits, veggies and dairy went up 1.5 percent. They say demand is the reason for the price increases.

Knowing this, we reached out to money saving pros Heather Brickell creator of My Sweet Savings and Joanie Demer cofounder of The Krazy Coupon Lady. Here's some of their best advice on saving money now:

"The two number one ways to save are with a digital app, usually a retailer app at Target or CVS. They have coupons in there so you don't need paper ones. And then you're also going to want a rebate app, Ibotta is the most well known. Start with retailer app's digital coupons which will save you money beforehand and then rebate apps like Ibotta will have you money after you purchase," Demer said.

Demer also recommended using grocery store curb side pickups but to be aware that not all of them save you money. "When the place you're shopping at uses InstaCart, be aware that you're not paying the same prices as in the store. But most big chains like Target and Walmart use other services where you do pay the same prices as in store," she said.

"One of the ways I save really big each month is by using Fetch rewards and Ibotta. Those are two of the big money saving apps and I tell people if you're not using them, you are throwing money away," Brickell said.

Brickell also recommends buying in bulk when you can and meal planning so you don't buy extra items you don't need. While she still uses some paper coupons, she says digital coupons and retail apps and rewards programs are the way to go.

"It's really an easy way to save and that money adds up. I mean, before you know it, you'll have enough to cash out," Brickell said.

For more ways you can save money check out both money saving experts websites here: My Sweet Savings and The Krazy Coupon Lady.

