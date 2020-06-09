United Way to offer relief fund for grocery workers

Starting Oct. 1, eligible workers can receive up to $250.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Grocery workers have been on the front lines of COVID-19, continuing to work and keep store shelves stocked with essential food and supplies. And they've seen it all - from panic buying at the beginning of the pandemic to adjusting to new work guidelines to help keep us all safe.

Now, two organizations are working together to give something back. Kendall-Jackson, in partnership with United Way Worldwide, has pledged $2 million through Aug. 2030 to create a Grocery Worker's Relief Fund.

Starting Oct. 1, eligible grocery store workers in the U.S. can apply to receive up to $250 in the form of a cash card. Find out more on how you can apply for the fund here.

People can also donate to the fund in support. You can get more information on how to donate here.

