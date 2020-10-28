Tips for trick-or-treating safely this Halloween

If you are going to do trick-or-treating, doctors offered this advice to do it safely.

ATLANTA — With COVID-19 numbers on the rise, and Halloween just days away, many families are trying to decide if they will trick-or-treat this year.

Doctors at Wellstar Health System said the safest bet is to stay home.

Only provide grab-and-go treats lined up outside, instead of using a bowl.

Have fun using face masks as part of your costume.

Keep all your Halloween fun outside.

Sanitize your hands often.

Keep it small.

"Stick to your social circle," explained Dr. Charig Patel, the medial director for Population Health.

"Don't go someplace where there's a lot of kids that have not been in your social circle, your family," he added. "Keep it close, tight, so you know the risk you're incurring."

The last, but most important piece of advice experts had, if you don't feel well or may have been recently exposed to the virus, stay home!