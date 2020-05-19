HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. — One of Central Georgia's smallest counties is seeing a steady increase in COVID-19. The State Department of Health says Hancock County has the state's fourth-highest rate of cases for its population.

Numbers from the State Department of Community Health show most of Hancock County's cases are coming from nursing homes. We spoke to a concerned citizen says she thinks some people in town are not taking the coronavirus seriously.

"It is just a lot of gatherings, no masks, and no gloves, and even people who work in stores, no masks or gloves," Lillie Swinney said.

Swinney says she is concerned with the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Sparta.

"It makes me feel bad because we all know what is going on and the severity of it," Swinney said.

The latest numbers from the state Department of Health show 160 cases in Hancock. One long-term home, Sparta Health & Rehabilitation is reporting 52 patient cases, 14 deaths, with at least 20 staff members infected. Providence of Sparta Health & Rehab has 38 cases according to the Department of Community Health, and Hancock County State Prison is reporting 7 cases as of May 11.

"They are picking up as they are testing. We now have a couple of testing sites, so the numbers are picking up," County Emergency Management Director Mario Chapple said.

Chapple says nursing homes are a trouble spot, but he is still urging everyone to shelter in place.

"Wear your mask, PPE, go to the grocery store and try to go back in, because our community has been real, we have been infected," Chapple said.

He says leaders may continue to ask people in the county to shelter in place if cases increase. In the meantime, Swinney is asking everyone to stay safe.

"I still feel they need to stay home, and when they have to go out, make sure you protect yourself and other people," Swinney said.

Statement from Sparta Health & Rehabilitation:

As of 5/18/2020, a total of 52 patients at Sparta Health & Rehabilitation have tested positive for the virus with, unfortunately, 14 deaths associated with the virus. Our staff continues to work around the clock to provide compassionate care for our patients in the midst of this national health crisis. Sparta Health & Rehabilitation continues to follow CDC guidance as CDC provides updates based on new information learned about the virus.





Sparta Health & Rehabilitation has implemented numerous measures to help protect the health of our patients and our staff, including:



Restricting non-essential visitation Reinforcing CDC guidelines for hand hygiene and environmental cleanliness Reviewing infection control policies and action plans with staff Screening health care workers prior to reporting for duty and not permitting staff with respiratory symptoms to work Suspending group activities and communal dining to support social distancing



Given the recent and rapid spread of Coronavirus across the state, and the vulnerability of the population we serve, we have been and will continue to be in communication with our Medical Director, as well as with the local and state health departments for guidance regarding patients who have an acute respiratory illness.

Additionally, as part of Sparta Health & Rehabilitation’s transparency regarding the Center’s COVID-19 status, the Center’s information is available at http://www.spartahealthrehabilitation.org/.

