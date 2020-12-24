Poverty and lack of access to health care in Hancock has been an ongoing problem.

SPARTA, Ga. — With a population of a little over 8,000, Hancock County has one of the nation's highest per capita death rates from COVID-19. Poverty and lack of access to health care in Hancock has been an ongoing problem.

Sparta Mayor Allen Haywood says that many of the deaths from COVID-19 were in nursing homes.

"It was such a quick spike in both nursing homes and it was fatal in both nursing homes," Haywood said.

Peterson Mirville is the administrator at one of them, Providence of Sparta Health and Rehab.

"Most of our residents that got COVID were asymptomatic. Very few of them are symptomatic, and unfortunately, we did lose eight, so I had to really hone in and really educate and really screen, and anyone that came up positive, do contact tracing, and identify where the original sources was," Mirville said.

According to the Department of Public Health, as of 3 p.m. Wednesday, Hancock County has 555 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 46 deaths.

Also, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections, there have been a total of 116 confirmed cases at the Hancock State Prison.

Mayor Haywood says compared to the beginning of the pandemic, the numbers have slowed down.

"We're looking ahead because we're making progress. We're making progress in the city, we're making progress in the county, and we really believe that we have faith in the Lord that this is going to end," Haywood said.

Commissioner Ted Reid says the people of Hancock County should still take precaution. "Don't drop your guards. Wear your masks -- this thing is not over yet. We've got a rough winter to go through."

Mayor Haywood, Commissioner Reid, and Mirville all say that they are looking forward to the vaccine making its way to Hancock County and hope that this pandemic will end very soon.