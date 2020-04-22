FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Handshakes date back to the 5th Century when folks would use the gesture to make sure the other person wasn't carrying weapons.

But nowadays, we're downright wary of touching other folks because of coronavirus. Here's where that friendly social gesture might be headed in the future since Dr. Anthony Fauci said we shouldn't engage in handshakes at all.

Suzanne Wood is a realtor, and she can't imagine a world where we don't grip palms. In fact, she says she's practiced her handshake routine.

"I've never seen anyone shake when someone's scowling, and I feel like there's always a smile there, and I miss that interaction," she said.

Laura Smith is a teacher and she's used to germy hands.

"I definitely won't turn down a handshake," Laura said with a smile.

But Laura's daughter is a nurse.

"I have heard about the scary things out there right now," Laura said.

She says whether or not we go back to handshakes might have something to do with geography.

"I think the thing is we're in the south and we are friendly and we've been taught by our parents that we're going to shake hands when we meet someone," Laura said.

Craig McKinney runs a food bank in Fort Valley.

"It's hard for me because I'm 54 years old and that's what men do -- we handshake, and firmly, so it's kinda weird," he surmised.

McKinney and the other folks we talked to agreed -- maybe it's not how you feel about shaking hands down the road, but getting a gauge for how the other person feels about the gesture.

"We're not the same in this country as we were two months ago," he admitted. "Before I'm introduced to somebody, I need to ask, 'Is it OK if I shake your hand?' and if that person refuses my handshake, I've got to learn it isn't personal. This is the world we live in right now."

"Everyone has to figure this out for themselves, it's uncharted territory," Suzanne said.

She's right -- it's socially-uncharted territory that we will all get through with a little patience and respect.

