MORGAN COUNTY, Ga. — Gov. Kemp announced Monday that state officials are working to prepare Hard Labor Creek State Park in Morgan County as a destination for any patients who have been exposed to COVID-19, or coronavirus.

The governor's office said this is being done "out of an abundance of caution" and that "no patients are currently scheduled to be transferred to this location."

Officials have already delivered and installed seven emergency trailers at the park, and related materials are en route for future use, they said. Once established, the Department of Public Safety will provide security for this location.

Officials are utilizing an isolated section of Hard Labor Creek State Park where emergency trailers and operations will be separated from the rest of the property.

Hard Labor Creek State Park is a 5,804 acre state park located in Rutledge, Ga..

RELATED: Coronavirus Blog | How Atlanta stocks are faring amid market volatility

Along with the governor's office, the Department of Public Health, Public Safety, and Natural Resources are aiding in this effort. They said access to this specific part of Hard Labor Creek State Park is strictly limited to official use.

Just yesterday, Gov. Kemp announced on Sunday that some patients quarantined on the Grand Princess cruise ship, where 21 people out of more than 3,000 aboard have tested positive for coronavirus, would soon be coming to Dobbins Air Reserve Base.

There are now 5 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Georgia. There are six cases awaiting further testing.

The Georgia Department of Public Health said initial testing on the latest four presumptive cases was completed on Sunday and samples have been sent to the CDC for verification.The presumptive cases are in Fulton County (2), Cherokee County (1), Cobb County (2) and Gwinnett County (1), bringing the number of presumptive cases up to six.

The confirmed cases are in Fulton County (3), Cobb County (1) and Polk County (1). The Polk County cases was once classified as being in Floyd County but has been corrected.

MORE CORONAVIRUS HEADLINES:

Cobb officials assure 'we are on top of this' ahead of coronavirus quarantine at Dobbins

Coronavirus live updates: US prepares to receive thousands from cruise ship

Stocks fall further on Wall Street as markets reopen after 15 minute halt

Coronavirus presumed positive cases in South Carolina rise to 6

State Department warns U.S. citizens to avoid cruise ship travel, cites increased risk of COVID-19

Metro Atlanta churches prepare for coronavirus

Coronavirus live updates: Pelosi, Schumer say Trump needs to support help on outbreak; 2 congressmen staying home