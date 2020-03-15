MORGAN COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security said the patient who was sent to quarantine at a state park outside of Atlanta is being sent home.

The agency tweeted photos of Joey Camp, saying he was in isolation at Hard Labor Creek State Park, but is now being sent home. Officials said he was cleared by the health department

Just last week, Gov. Brian Kemp's office announced that a patient who tested positive for COVID-19 had been sent to the park. The news release said the person - who was first to arrive at the site for quarantine - was not able to isolate at their primary residence and was not in critical condition.

The individual, who is from Cherokee County, was placed in one of the mobile units. Seven emergency mobile units were deployed to the park.

"This site was specifically chosen for its isolation from the general public and ability to house mobile units in the short term," said GEMA Director Homer Bryson.

"Thank you so much to @morgan_ga for all they’ve done to help us manage the #COVID19 situation.," GeorgiaEMA tweeted.

On Friday, a spokesperson Kemp's office told 11Alive that Hard Labor Creek State Park was the only state-operated facility with an isolated patient.

Construction is underway for an additional quarantine space in Monroe County, which will also be used for people who test positive for coronavirus and are unable to self-isolate.

On Sunday, the Georgia Department of Health said there were 99 COVID-19 cases in the state. Only one death has been reported.

