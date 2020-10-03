RUTLEDGE, Ga. — Activities at Hard Labor Creek State Park were still functioning as normal on Tuesday, but just down the street from the main office, crews were preparing an area to isolate coronavirus patients.

Crews delivered medical supplies and installed at least 7 trailers that Governor Brian Kemp says could be used to quarantine and treat people exposed to COVID-19.

So far, no ill patients have been ordered to quarantine at the 5,803-acre park in Rutledge, Georgia.

Harry Hansen says he lives about two miles from the site and wishes this wasn't happening "in his backyard."

“I’m 80 years old and they say when you get to be 80 years old, you’ve got a slim chance of making itm so that sort of worries me a bit," says Hansen.

On the flip side, Kim Williams, who works at a local restaurant, says she’s not that worried about getting sick.

“Me, personally, it doesn’t bother me. I know where they’re going to put them in the park. It's an isolated area, they wouldn’t be around anybody," says Williams.

Williams says she had no idea this was happening at Hard Labor Creek Park until media started showing up in downtown Rutledge, but she is concerned an influx of patients just up the street from The Caboose deli could hurt business.

“It’s getting ready to be tourist season. I know it will affect the park. We get a lot of business from the park. There’s a lot of campers and stuff that go there, so it will affect that," says Williams.

A sign at the park’s front office says “no patients are currently scheduled to be transferred to this location," but as the number of COVID-19 cases grows statewide, that could change.

“I know some people that live in town here are starting to panic a bit," says Williams.

“I got me some alcohol and Clorox. I don’t know, it is scary," says Hansen.

State troopers are blocking off that isolated area near the park’s boat ramp and only state officials can access the area.

