MACON, Ga. — Due to the increasing number of confirmed COVID-19 cases locally, the North Central Health District says their counties' health departments will be scaling back services.

This includes health departments in Baldwin, Crawford, Hancock, Houston, Jasper, Jones, Macon-Bibb, Monroe, Peach, Putnam, Twiggs, Washington and Wilkinson Counties.

In a press release Sunday, North Central says they're "limiting services to only the most crucial public health services."

They want to focus their efforts on coronavirus.

Until further notice, services will be limited to:

STD & HIV testing

Birth control

Tuberculosis program

Immunizations for children age 5 and younger

Tdap vaccination

Hepatitis A vaccination

Medicaid enrollment for women’s health and pregnancy

WIC program vouchers

North Central also says they're taking measures to make sure health departments follow social distancing guidelines.

To limit the number of people in waiting rooms, health departments will not be accepting walk-in clients and late clinic hours are suspended, according to the release.

This is effective immediately, and anyone in need of clinical services should call to make an appointment.

Click here to find the number for your local health department.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Macon Transit Authority to offer free rides during coronavirus pandemic

Robins Air Force Base announces first confirmed case of COVID-19, declares public health emergency

Macon-Bibb mayor to announce closings of 'certain' businesses Monday

'We're definitely worried': Doctors, hospitals cancel appointments due to COVID-19

FACTS NOT FEAR | At 13WMAZ, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the coronavirus. To see our full coverage, visit our site section here: www.13wmaz.com/Coronavirus.