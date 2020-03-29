MACON, Ga. — South Central Health District says there's three more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Laurens County.

This brings the county's total up to 12, according to a press release sent Sunday.

The release says the people are residents of the county and all three patients are self-isolating for 14 days. The health district is reaching out to people who may have been in contact with these patients and telling them to quarantine for the same amount of time.

The release says there's now 17 cases total in South Central's 10-county district: the 12 in Laurens County, three in Pulaski County, one in Dodge County and one in Wheeler County.

The health district continues to remind the following people to isolate, quarantine, or shelter in place:

Those living in a nursing home or long-term car facility

Those with chronic lung disease and other chronic illnesses

Those undergoing cancer treatment to isolate

Those who have been ordered to isolate or quarantine by the Department of Public Health, because they have a positive COVID-19 test, are suspected to have COVID-19 because of their symptoms and exposure, or have been exposed to someone who has COVID-19

The health district says the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to practice strict social distancing and follow the guidance of local governments.

