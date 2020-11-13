Jackson Auto Care, DND's Bin Cleaning Service, and Select Yard Service will team up this Saturday to give away essential items to the Fort Valley community.

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — If you're looking for some essential items to keep you safe during the pandemic, you'll have an opportunity this weekend to get some of those items free of charge.

Jackson Auto Care, DND's Bin Cleaning Service, and Select Yard Service will team up this Saturday to give away essential items to the Fort Valley community.

The bags will include face masks, hand sanitizer, soap, and more.

There will also be free lunch from Marco's Pizza out of Bonaire.

If we have extra, we should provide services and items to others who don't have the things that we have. The goal is to get everybody on board to start helping to combat this virus because it's not going nowhere and it's real," said organizer Jessica Law.