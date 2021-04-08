Henry County issues State of Emergency due to COVID-19 rise

The State of Emergency has been issued for the next 60 days.

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Henry County officials have declared a State of Emergency in the county due to the rise of COVID-19 cases and spread of variants.

The State of Emergency has been issued for the next 60 days, which started at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3. It was signed by Henry County Board of Commissioners Chair Carlotta Harrell.

According to the order, Piedmont Henry Medical Center in Stockbridge, has 68 COVID-19 patients, 48 acute patients and 24 ICU patients. County officials said the hospital, which is the county's primary healthcare facility, has exceeded its capacity to serve ICU patients.

The Board of Commissioners, along with the guidance from the Henry County Emergency Management Agency, enacted a local State of Emergency "for the protection of the health, safety and welfare of the citizens of Henry County."

As of Wednesday, the Georgia Department of Public Health COVID-19 Daily Status Report states the county's had 20,958 COVID-19 cases, 679 people have been hospitalized and 316 have died since the start of the pandemic.