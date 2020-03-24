ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Public Health is looking for medical and non-medical volunteers to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

In a release sent Tuesday, DPH says they're working with Georgia Responds to pair volunteers with a job that matches their skills and credentials.

Those in the medical field may be used to answer questions coming into the COVID-19 hotline or help out at test collection sites, according to the release.

DPH says those who are not in the medical field may be used in administrative roles at call centers or at test collection sites or to provide interpretation.

Volunteers must preferably be pre-credentialed and organized, the release says.

To sign up to volunteer visit https://dph.georgia.gov/georgia-responds and click "Register Now".

You will be asked a series of questions about where you live and your occupation. You are encouraged to complete a profile summary, which will tell them what skills, certifications, and training you have.

DPH will contact you once they go over your information.

DPH recommends these steps to stop the spread of coronavirus:

Practice social distancing by putting at least 6 feet between yourself and other people.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home if you are sick.

Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly with soap and water.

Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

