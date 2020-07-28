Herman Cain still in hospital weeks after testing positive for COVID-19

A series of tweets from his account said the 74-year-old is still in the hospital being treated with oxygen for his lungs.

ATLANTA — Former GOP presidential candidate Herman Cain is still in the hospital almost a month after testing positive for COVID-19.

A series of tweets from his account said the 74-year-old is still in the hospital being treated with oxygen for his lungs.

"In the meantime, the doctors say his other organs and systems are strong," the tweet reads.

"Re-strengthening the lungs is a long and slow process, and the doctors want to be thorough about it," another tweet said.

The first statement posted about his condition weeks ago said Cain was informed on June 29 that he had COVID-19, but by July, he "developed symptoms serious enough that he required hospitalization" in the Atlanta area.

"We'd like him to be able to come home now, which is frustrating, but we're glad the doctors are being thorough and making sure they do the job right," the latest series of tweets said. "Thank you for praying, everyone. Please keep doing it. He really is getting better, which means it is working."

Cain hosts conservative talk shows on his website, HermanCain.com, and on Newsmax TV.