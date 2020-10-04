MACON, Ga. — Alicia Ford is a senior at Rutland High School, and she was supposed to reign over "the Pinkest Party of the Year" -- until it was cut short because of COVID-19.

Ford is finding other ways to carry out her Cherry Blossom duties.

"I'm actually going to be the queen next year, too, since I didn't get to finish this year, so I'm not too upset about it because I know I'll get to do it again next year."

Something she doesn't get to do over is her graduation moment.

"I'm upset about it, but life goes on. This is not something that was planned, so we just have to move forward from it."

She says it's a milestone you can't get back, "seeing my friends, just the feeling of walking across the stage to get your diploma while your family cheers for you."

Instead of celebrating in front of the whole school, Ford plans to make a celebration of her own at home with family.

"I don't think that walking across the stage is going to define the rest of your life."

Ford also plans to capture the memory at home, in her cap and gown.

"Probably just get my mom to take pictures of me when we get our cap and gown, because I already took my senior pictures but not with my cap and gown because we haven't gotten those yet."

Ford is also a soccer player missing out on her senior season, but she is playing soccer at Wesleyan College next year. She says that's something to look forward to.

