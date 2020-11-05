MACON, Ga. — It takes a special kind of person to be a nurse.

Between the long hours and exposure to illnesses like COVID-19, they make a lot of sacrifices.

During National Nurses Week, 13WMAZ is highlighting some of our local healthcare heroes from hospitals and doctors offices across Central Georgia.

Nurses are necessary to help keep patients healthy, especially kids. That's what Sarah Ver Steeg and Mallorie Wynne are focused on at Primary Pediatrics in north Macon.

They both say they love interacting with children and joking around, while helping them understand why they need to get their shots or take certain medications.

Over the last two months, they say they've done a lot of education on coronavirus for kids and their families.

Procedures around the office are a little different these days, but the sentiment is the same.

Their long days are filled with constant sanitation of rooms and equipment, and a lot more personal protective equipmen, but they always feel fulfilled at the end of the day.



"I just feel needed, especially now when things are crazy. When people ask for advice, I feel like I make a difference," says Wynne."I just love kids and getting to work with children and their families. I just feel like we can make a difference in their lives by making sure they're healthy and staying up to date on vaccines and stuff like that."



"I feel that nursing is a trusted profession. I feel like people think a lot of nurses, and I feel like that's a big responsibility that we carry. We have a bunch of amazing nurses here at our office and I've learned from so many of them that are my role models," says Ver Steeg.



The nurses say that whether it's a global pandemic, or just treating a stomach bug, it's rewarding to know they can help a child feel better.

RELATED: 'This is where I need to be': Fairview Park Hospital registered nurse cares for COVID-19 patients

RELATED: Macon couple fights COVID-19 on the front lines together

RELATED: 'It's a miracle': Hawkinsville commissioner recovering from COVID-19

FACTS NOT FEAR | At 13WMAZ, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the coronavirus. To see our full coverage, visit our site section here: www.13wmaz.com/Coronavirus.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.