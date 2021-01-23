Medical leaders we spoke with says things are improving, but everyone still needs to do their part in slowing the spread of the virus.

MACON, Ga. — On Thursday, Governor Brian Kemp said that hospital numbers from COVID-19 finally show signs of going down after a record surge, but they're still high. Across the state, around 91% percent of ICU beds are being used according to tracking from Georgia's COVID-19 dashboard. This comes as places like Baldwin County are still seeing a constant flow of COVID-19 patients.

"We are experiencing what I would say is our third surge," Chief Medical Officer at Navicent Health Baldwin Dr. Douglas Brewer said.

Right now, Navicent Health Baldwin is treating 22 patients. Dr. Brewer says they have converted a recovery area to treat more patients.

"Over the last several weeks, the intensive care unit is, in fact, full -- anywhere between 10 and 12 beds, and at least half of the census in our intensive care unit has been COVID patients," Brewer said.

Over in Bibb County, front-line workers are treating 111 patients at the Medical Center in Macon. Houston Healthcare is showing 98 patients between Houston Medical Center and the Perry Hospital as of Friday.

"We remain full, we are still full in the ICU," Chief Medical Officer at Fairview Park Hospital Dr. George Harrison said.

In Dublin, Doctor Harrison says things are better than two weeks ago but their system is still strained.

"We are holding patients in the ED (Emergency Department) still," Harrison said. "When you are full and patients need to be admitted you may have to hold some there until you can get space upstairs, and this is not a unique problem it is common in most hospitals."