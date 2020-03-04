MACON, Ga. — Coliseum Medical Centers and other hospitals announced ways they are supporting medical staff during the COVID-19 outbreak.

"The pandemic has been something that has been a real challenge for everyone across the country," said Coliseum Northside Hospital CEO Greg Caples.

Caples says his hospital, Coliseum Medical Centers, and Fairview Park hospital have programs for employees in need.

"Our parent corporation, HCA Healthcare, has put into place a pandemic compensation package that is eligible for all of our full-time and part time employees that helps to give them financial security during this time," said Caples.

A press release says some employees are working less hours and senior leadership will take a 30 percent pay cut until the coronavirus pandemic is over.

Caples says HCA Healthcare will work with hotels to provide free housing for caregivers who care for COVID-19 patients and don't want to go home to their family after a shift.

"It's really been something that has gone through the entire organization that everyone feels like we are all in this together and our leadership has taken a personal stance to make sure that everyone understands that," said Caples.

He says employees are using their skills to work in different parts of the hospital. For example, some employees are screening people with questions at the hospital entrance.

Caples says the hospitals are offering child and elder care, telemedicine programs, and counseling services for employees.

"I hope that when we are through this that we will be a better organization and a better community," said Caples.

Caples says they also are trying to conserve and collect personal protective equipment so staff has what they need.

Caples says hospital leaders are making paycheck donations to a fund that will help with employees facing financial hardship.

