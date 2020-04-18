WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Houston County has 164 cases of COVID-19 right now. One of them is a nurse who is battling the virus after receiving positive test results on Wednesday.

Rachael Green says her mother loves helping people and has been a nurse for Houston Healthcare for more than 35 years.

"She, luckily, has a mild case, but mild is not really mild. It's definitely worse than the flu," said Green.

Green says her 64-year-old mother originally thought she had bronchitis until she got her test results.

"It's definitely stressful because, you know, we just know all of the stories about what could go wrong," said Green.

Green says her mother feels occasional chills, a fever, and a cough. She says her mother mostly has body aches.

"She's OK. She's so tired of having symptoms for so long. She's ready for it to be over, but she's good," said Green.

Green who lives more than an hour away says she's thankful for the people in the community who ask about her mother and have offered to help her out.

"These people are in the front lines. They are putting themselves at risk and they do it because it's what they love, and so we really just have to social distance so that we don't overload these hospitals for these people," said Green.

Green says the coronavirus hasn't impacted her mother's lungs and they are grateful for that. Her mother is self-quarantined at home.

