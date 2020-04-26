HOUSTON — The coronavirus may have closed businesses and governments, but it hasn't shutdown life's most precious celebrations.

One Houston couple didn't want to miss out on their baby shower, so they decided to throw one: drive-thru or parade style.

In fact, this approach has become a popular trend as people celebrate everything from birthdays, engagements, graduations to homecomings.

In a video posted to Facebook, the expectant couple stands in their driveway ahead a parade of cars— all filled with eager friends and family members.

The guests, all while staying their distance, greet the couple and drop off their gifts. The couple even has a sweet treat waiting for them as they quickly jump in and out of their cars.

Following the drive-thru parade, the Orozco family opened the gifts during a video conference call for everyone to see.

While non-traditional, it was a joyous celebration, especially for this first-time mom. The couple is expecting a beautiful baby girl in May.

Congratulations to them both!

